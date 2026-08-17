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FINANCE

HashKey Exchange partners with OneInfinity to expand HK stablecoin market

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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HashKey (3887) announced a collaboration between its licensed, regulated virtual asset trading platform, HashKey Exchange, and OneDegree’s OneInfinity to expand the commercial and financial use cases for the regulated Hong Kong dollar stablecoin, HKDAP.

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Through this partnership, HashKey and OneInfinity will innovate financial infrastructure to drive HKDAP applications across various scenarios, with HashKey Exchange providing compliant conversion services between HKDAP and fiat currencies for eligible users.

The two companies also plan to leverage the technology needs of OneDegree's parent company, AIFT Group, to explore potential applications of HKDAP in cross-border business payments and collections. 

HashKey’s MENA will provide seamless exchange between HKDAP and the US dollar as well as the dirham (AED), fully connecting the business loop of the regulated Hong Kong dollar stablecoin from local commercial premium settlements to cross-border commercial payments in the Middle East. 

The two companies are currently studying the use of HKDAP for commercial premium payments in Hong Kong.
 

HashKey ExchangeOneInfinitystablecoinHKDAPHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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