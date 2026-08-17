Chinese CPU provider Ingenic Semiconductor begins bookbuilding for HK IPO, raising $3.22 bln

Ingenic Semiconductor, a Chinese embedded CPU provider, kicked off its bookbuilding for a Hong Kong initial public offering scheduled for August 25, aiming to raise up to HK$3.22 billion.

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The company, which is well-known for creating ultra-low-power XBurst RISC/MIPS-based microprocessors, AIoT vision processors, and video codecs, is planning to offer 31.29 million H shares. Its maximum offer price is HK$102.8. Each board lot of 100 shares requires an entry fee of HK$10,383.7.

Founded in 2005 and now based in Beijing, Ingenic went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Growth Enterprise Market in May 2011. The company expanded significantly through its acquisition of the US memory provider Integrated Silicon Solution.