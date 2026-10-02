Anthropic plans mega IPO before Thanksgiving, roadshow on November 9

Anthropic is seeking to go public as early as mid-November, before Thanksgiving, and to kick off its initial public offering roadshow on November 9, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

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The sources said Anthropic still expects to complete its listing by the end of this year at the latest. The company initially scheduled to file its IPO application formally after the summer.

Anthropic is also expecting to meet potential investors at its San Francisco headquarters on October 14 to prepare for the IPO, the sources added.

The report said recent safety concerns regarding artificial intelligence have not yet dampened potential investors’ enthusiasm, with some pegging Anthropic’s fair valuation at between US$1.8 trillion (HK$14 billion) and US$2 trillion.