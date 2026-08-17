logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSI opens 186 points higher on Monday, JD.com leads tech shares gain

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong shares opened higher on Monday, driven by tech heavyweights. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 186 points, or 0.74 percent, to 25,303 points. 

Tech gauge increased 1.14 percent to 4,761 points. 

Tech stocks JD.com (9618) rallied 3.45 percent as the best-performing blue chip, after reporting second-quarter profit growth last Friday. 

Meanwhile, tech majors Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) rose 1.75 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively. Lenovo (0992) gained 2.62 percent, NetEase (9999) rose 1.55 percent, and Kuaishou (1024) rose 1.1 percent.

Mining company Zijin Mining (2899) and China Molybdenum (3993) increased 2.18 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively. Chow Tai Fook (1929) rose 1.29 percent, and Laopu Gold (6181) was up 1.02 percent.

Property stocks Hang Lung Property (0101) and CK Asset (1113) rose 1.34 percent and 1.11 percent, respectively.

Pharmaceutical company Innovent Biologics (1801) rose 1.28 percent, and CSPS Pharmaceutical (1093) was up 1.04 percent, but WuXi AppTec (2359) slipped 0.51 percent as the worst-performing blue chip. 
 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ingenic Semiconductor's headquarter in Beijing. INGENIC SEMICONDUCTOR
Chinese CPU provider Ingenic Semiconductor begins bookbuilding for HK IPO, raising $3.22 bln
FINANCE
22 mins ago
Hong Kong tax-cut reform for corporate treasury centres sparks inquiries, PwC says
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Hong Kong lifts full-year GDP forecast to 3.5-4.5pc
FINANCE
14-08-2026 17:05 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks fall at close, SMIC up 5pc
FINANCE
14-08-2026 16:35 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares drop by midday close, JD.com plunges 10pc
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:13 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks open lower, JD.com down 6pc
FINANCE
14-08-2026 10:08 HKT
Value Partners
Value Partners Asian Income Fund receives green light to join Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme
FINANCE
13-08-2026 22:15 HKT
Hong Kong exports rise 28.7pc in H1 2026, imports up 30.4pc
FINANCE
13-08-2026 20:48 HKT
China chip designer Kiwimoore plans Hong Kong IPO at US$2 billion valuation, sources say
FINANCE
13-08-2026 19:24 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close lower, Lenovo jumps 20pc to all-time high
FINANCE
13-08-2026 16:42 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
6 hours ago
Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter
NEWS
15-08-2026 17:57 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.