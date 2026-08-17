HSI opens 186 points higher on Monday, JD.com leads tech shares gain

Hong Kong shares opened higher on Monday, driven by tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 186 points, or 0.74 percent, to 25,303 points.

Tech gauge increased 1.14 percent to 4,761 points.

Tech stocks JD.com (9618) rallied 3.45 percent as the best-performing blue chip, after reporting second-quarter profit growth last Friday.

Meanwhile, tech majors Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) rose 1.75 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively. Lenovo (0992) gained 2.62 percent, NetEase (9999) rose 1.55 percent, and Kuaishou (1024) rose 1.1 percent.

Mining company Zijin Mining (2899) and China Molybdenum (3993) increased 2.18 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively. Chow Tai Fook (1929) rose 1.29 percent, and Laopu Gold (6181) was up 1.02 percent.

Property stocks Hang Lung Property (0101) and CK Asset (1113) rose 1.34 percent and 1.11 percent, respectively.

Pharmaceutical company Innovent Biologics (1801) rose 1.28 percent, and CSPS Pharmaceutical (1093) was up 1.04 percent, but WuXi AppTec (2359) slipped 0.51 percent as the worst-performing blue chip.

