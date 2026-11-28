Tens of thousands of people packed rallies in Taiwan on Friday on the final day of campaigning for local elections closely watched by Beijing, as Taipei's defence ministry reported another surge in Chinese air force activity.

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Campaigns for mayor and county magistrate in all Taiwan's 22 cities and counties have focused on local issues such as transport and the environment. But while the results will not directly affect China policy, Beijing has repeatedly weighed in.

China has denounced Puma Shen, the governing Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the key election for mayor of the capital Taipei. Shen is wanted by Chinese police for "separatism". He told Reuters earlier this month they had never sought to contact him.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims, which Taipei rejects, including with daily air force and navy patrols.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 30 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island, 26 of which crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships.

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said on Thursday that "reunification" is an unstoppable trend and that Taiwan's people could feel safer with a "heroic people's army to protect them".

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TAIPEI RACE IN FOCUS

Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on China's information warfare, has put up a stiff challenge to incumbent Chiang Wan-an from the opposition Kuomintang, or KMT.

While Chiang rallied his supporters at an evening outdoor KMT rally, Shen, who cancelled plans for a rally owing to fears of traffic congestion, held an online event, attracting more than 500,000 viewers on YouTube.

President Lai Ching-te instead led supporters in chanting Shen's name at a rally in New Taipei, the capital's neighbouring city where the party is also hoping to unseat the KMT with Su Chiao-hui, daughter of former premier Su Tseng-chang.

"I respectfully ask all of you to complete the final mile, and let Su Chiao-hui be elected with a high vote, and let Puma Shen also be elected with a high vote," Lai said.

Chiang told his rally in Taipei that the race was very close.

"Our opponent's camp is mobilising fully and forcefully," he added.

Anthony Huang, 37, said he was voting for Chiang as he had done good things for the city's development in the past four years.

"I feel that his opponent is a fairly unqualified candidate," he said, attending Chiang's rally.

Angela Wang, 49, who flew in from Canada, said she would vote for Shen. "Above all, I find that he's a very genuine person, which is hardly seen in any politicians," she said outside his campaign headquarters.

2028 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (0000-0800 GMT) on Saturday, with results expected early in the evening.

At the last local elections four years ago, the KMT thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to 5 for the DPP. Other parties or independents won the other 3.

Manoeuvring for presidential and parliamentary elections, to be held early in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote.

While Lai will almost certainly stand for a second term, the maximum allowed under the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its candidate. Its likely frontrunner is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, mayor of the central city of Taichung.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, whose government refuses to talk to Lai, labelling him a "separatist". Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun visited Beijing in April and met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reuters