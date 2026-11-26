Hainan's critically endangered gibbons have rebounded from fewer than 10 to 44—making them the only gibbon species worldwide maintaining steady population growth—with help from Hong Kong conservationists who planted saplings and strung canopy rope bridges to reconnect fragmented habitats.

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The recovery was highlighted as a flagship achievement in a Xinhua Institute think tank report titled "Hainan Model" of China's Tropical Rainforest Conservation, released at the 2026 Tropical Rainforest Ecological Partnership Conference held in Haikou from November 18 to 22.

Against a backdrop of intensifying climate change, frequent extreme weather, a persistent super El Niño and ongoing global rainforest degradation, the conference gathered government officials, scholars and representatives from more than 20 countries and international organizations to discuss conservation, biodiversity, ecological value and cultural heritage.

Rainforests shelter more than half of the world's species, with Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park alone recording 4,367 higher plant species and 651 vertebrate species. President Xi Jinping has described the park as a national treasure—a reservoir of water, grain, wealth and, above all, carbon—urging full recognition of its strategic significance.

Hainan's conservation journey followed decades of severe habitat loss. From the 1950s to the 1970s, the island's natural tropical forest shrank by more than 12 million mu (800,000 hectares), pushing Hainan gibbon numbers below 10.

Established in 2021, the national park brought more than 20 nature reserves and forest parks under unified management, shifting from emergency rescue to systematic conservation through ecological corridors that balance environmental protection with local livelihoods.

To rebuild the gibbons' rainforest home in Bawangling, Hainan forestry authorities partnered with Hong Kong's Kadoorie Conservation China in 2015 to plant about 1,200 saplings across landslide sites and install mountaineering-grade rope bridges spanning deep valleys. Monitoring shows the gibbons are using the bridges with growing frequency, helping ease habitat fragmentation.

Systematic protection has fueled a broader species revival, with more than 90 new species discovered in Hainan's rainforest in recent years, including the Chinese cave gecko and Yinggeling tree frog.

At the conference, Chinese Academy of Sciences academician Wei Fuwen showcased the gibbons' comeback from under 10 to 44, drawing laughter from attendees with on-screen footage of the primates walking upright and performing acrobatics.

Carlos Aldeco, China representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, hailed Hainan as a "valuable example closely integrating nature conservation with sustainable development," safeguarding rich biodiversity while creating space for ecological education, sustainable livelihoods and responsible ecotourism.

Staff reporter