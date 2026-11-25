Russia has extradited home a Chinese national wanted for illegally taking public deposits of more than 15 billion yuan ($2.25 billion), the official news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

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Citing the Ministry of Public Security, it said the suspect, surnamed Shu, returned on November 5.

Authorities said Shu lacked the qualifications and financial regulatory approvals needed to accept deposits from the public, accusing him of promising high annual returns from wealth management products that were fabricated

His return comes after President Xi Jinping urged deeper all-round cooperation at a meeting last week with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the southern city of Shenzhen

China sought extradition after Russian police caught Shu in November 2025, after his arrest was approved that February following a police investigation in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Russia approved the extradition in September

A ministry official said the extradition showed the resolve of China and Russia in jointly combating crime. China will keep up efforts to build international cooperation to bring overseas fugitives to justice, the ministry added

Reuters