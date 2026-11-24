China's foreign minister told Britain's foreign secretary on Tuesday that he hoped the UK would uphold the principles of free trade and provide stable policy expectations and a favourable business environment for Chinese companies, a statement released by the Chinese ministry said.

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Wang Yi, the Chinese minister, said the two sides should plan for the next phase of high-level exchanges as he spoke with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in a phone call, the statement said.

China hopes that Britain will "adhere to the one-China principle and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations", Wang said.

Reuters