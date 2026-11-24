Following the overseas expansion of various specialty Chinese foods, flavorful Chinese milk tea has recently sparked a craze across Africa, with a growing number of outlets winning over local consumers, according to media reports including Xinhua and Tide News.

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Chinese milk tea commands a steep premium on the continent. Standard drinks averaging about 15 yuan in China generally sell for 30 yuan in Africa, while specialty offerings such as "Orchid Latte" can fetch up to 53 yuan.

The hefty price tags, however, have not dampened African consumers' enthusiasm. At Kiyoyo, a tea shop in Kenya's capital Nairobi, up to 80 percent of customers are locals. Meanwhile, Panda Milk Tea in Ivory Coast logged orders for 500 cups within just five days of opening, quickly becoming a local viral hit.

Xiaomin, a Chinese resident living in Ivory Coast's largest city, Abidjan, recalled that milk tea was still unavailable locally in 2024, meaning tea leaves and tapioca pearls had to be bought separately to make the drink at home. Just a year later, Chinese milk tea became available on local food delivery platforms, with queues frequently forming outside storefronts.

Notably, tea shops across Africa largely retain Chinese-inspired names and signage, such as Panda Milk Tea in Ivory Coast and Koco Tea in Tanzania. Founded in Nairobi by a Zhejiang native using the pseudonym Jiang Meili, Kiyoyo features a red-and-white signboard that has earned it the local nickname "Kenya's Mixue."

Strong demand has even triggered raw material shortages in several cities. Long Tea in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, once ran out of tapioca pearls because a shipping container imported from China was still in transit.

As Chinese tea brands expand their influence across Africa, domestic tea drinks have become a new vehicle for China-Africa business and people-to-people cultural exchange.

Staff reporter