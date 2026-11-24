The first foreign astronaut on a Chinese space mission said on Tuesday that he will be carrying "the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis" when he blasts off from the Gobi Desert on Wednesday.

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Beijing has poured billions into the Chinese space programme, whose prized Tiangong space station is stewarded by teams of three astronauts, typically rotated every six months.

The Shenzhou-24 mission is set to lift off at 8:18 am (0018 GMT) on Wednesday from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Zhang Jingbo told a news conference on Tuesday.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistan Air Force pilot and payload specialist, will be the first foreign astronaut to fly on a Chinese space mission and also the first non-Chinese to board the Tiangong space station.

"I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," Ali told a separate news conference held later to introduce the crew.

"To every child who is watching while I'm in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams," he said in English, following other remarks in Urdu and fluent Mandarin.

Ali will join a short orbital flight expected to last around five days before returning with the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which docked at the Tiangong in May.

Pakistani officials welcomed Ali's selection as a significant step in relations between Islamabad and Beijing, which have blossomed in recent years.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the mission as a "source of joy and pride for the entire nation".

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

- 'Iron brotherhood' -

Pakistan Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the mission underscored the trust and "iron brotherhood" between the two countries.

Ali is not the first Pakistani in space, with Monaco-based polar adventurer Namira Salim having flown on Virgin Galactic's Galactic 04 mission in October 2023.

China was excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011 when the United States banned NASA from collaborating with Beijing.

This prompted the Asian giant to invest heavily in its own space activities, landing a probe on the far side of the Moon in 2019 and a rover on Mars in 2021.

China successfully landed a reusable rocket for the first time in July, according to its space agency, marking a major step in its space ambitions and in reducing launch costs.

China is aiming to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030, a race in which the United States is also competing with its Artemis programme.

- Back to Earth -

The crew currently aboard the Tiangong space station is headed by 40-year-old Zhu Yangzhu, Lai Ka-ying and Zhang Zhiyuan, also 40.

Lai is Hong Kong's first astronaut and the only woman currently aboard.

After the new, all-male crew reaches the Tiangong, Pakistan's Ali will return to Earth alongside Lai and Zhang.

Zhu will remain on board to complete China's first full-year stay in space -- a key test of endurance critical for future lunar and potentially deep-space ambitions.

Zhu will be accompanied for the next six-month Tiangong rotation by 51-year-old space veteran Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, in his late thirties and making his first voyage to space.

The Long March-2F rocket that will carry the crew into space will soon be filled with propellant, the CMSA's Zhang said on Tuesday morning.

The crew is in good condition and the space station is functioning normally, meeting all requirements for the mission, he said.

AFP