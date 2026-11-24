China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it hoped the European Union would abide by the consensus the two sides reached on hybrid vehicle imports, after the bloc announced provisional safeguard measures for importing such cars.

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After consultations, China and the EU had reached a "compliant, pragmatic and balanced" arrangement regarding the hybrid vehicle trade, the ministry said in a statement.

China will closely monitor the progress of the EU investigation into hybrid car imports and reserves all rights, including initiating dispute settlement proceedings within the WTO framework, to seek trade compensation, and to firmly safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese industries, the ministry said.

Reuters