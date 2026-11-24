The 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on Monday urged Congress to quickly pass a tougher US government ban on Chinese vehicles before adjourning in the coming weeks.

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Senators and congressional aides are still in talks with House lawmakers and aides seeking to reach a deal to win approval of a permanent law banning Chinese vehicles.

"The threat that China poses to our safety, privacy, and competitiveness is massive. Chinese automotive companies must not be permitted to access domestic markets, where they can destroy incumbent American businesses," said Teamsters President Sean O'Brien in a letter seen by Reuters.

A ​regulation imposed ⁠by the former Biden administration in early 2025 effectively banned all Chinese automakers from selling or building passenger vehicles in the US because they could send sensitive driver data to China. Washington also maintains more than 100% tariffs on Chinese electric ⁠vehicles.

Legislation approved by the Senate Commerce ‌Committee in July would ban companies with more than 15% ownership by Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the US.

"We're basically done with the bill," ​Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said in an interview with CBT News on Monday, saying he hoped the US House of Representatives would vote as soon as next week on the bill and the Senate would quickly follow suit. "We're not going to let them run over our auto industry."

Last week, two lawmakers said the roughly 20% ownership stake in Mercedes-Benz by Chinese investors presents significant risks and asked the company to answer questions by December 1.

State-owned Chinese automaker BAIC Group owns nearly 10% of Mercedes-Benz, as does Chinese automaker Geely Chair Li Shufu.

Moreno said the compromise language will ensure Mercedes-Benz is not banned in the United States. It will not bar Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding.

Moreno said the law would ban Mexican or Canadian residents from driving Chinese-built cars into the United States.

President Donald Trump ​told Fox News in September he would ⁠accept Chinese car companies building cars in the US, sparking alarm among automakers.

Reuters