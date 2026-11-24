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Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Tuesday.
Chen is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, the statement said.
(Xinhua)