China's second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, embarked on its maiden commercial voyage from Guangzhou on Sunday, carrying more than 3,800 passengers on a six-day, five-night itinerary to Hong Kong and Hue, Vietnam.

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Departing from the Guangzhou Nansha International Cruise Home Port, the vessel will be based in the Guangdong provincial capital in 2027, operating more than 50 international sailings to destinations including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei across both short leisure trips and longer deep-exploration routes.

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Larger than Adora Magic City

Built as a larger, more slender sister ship to China's first homegrown large cruise liner, Adora Magic City, the 341-meter-long vessel boasts a gross tonnage of 141,900, houses 2,130 guest rooms, and accommodates up to 5,232 passengers.

To mark its debut, an opening-night art gala themed "Charming Flower City, Adora Dream Sets Sail" features five Guangzhou performing troupes staging Lingnan cultural showcases, including acrobatics, Cantonese opera, puppet shows, and Cantonese music. Olympic diving champion Guo Jingjing serves as the ship's naming ambassador.

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Focus on beauty, technology, and Chinese culture

Positioned around "beauty, more technology, and more Chinese characteristics," the liner blends Maritime Silk Road heritage with Lingnan culture to offer cultural exploration, leisure, and smart onboard experiences.

Operator Adora Cruises currently manages a fleet of three large vessels—Adora Magic City, Adora Mediterranea, and Astro Ocean's Gulangyu—serving East, South, and North China alongside Hong Kong under a year-round, multi-home-port model. Since 2026, Adora Cruises and Astro Ocean Cruises have operated under integrated management overseen by Adora.