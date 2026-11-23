UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham trumpeted his EU reset deal on Monday, as a string of former UK leaders warn him against reopening the country's Brexit wounds.

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Burnham was to tell parliament that the agreements struck in Brussels on Friday were "a landmark moment" for Britain, according to excerpts of his statement trailed by Downing Street.

The deals mean there is a "very real prospect that the next decade can be a much better one for Britain than the one we have just lived through", Burnham was set to say in an afternoon speech.

Burnham and the EU's top officials sealed agreements to ease trade and youth mobility, although they kicked down the road disagreements over British university fees for EU students.

The UK government argues the agreements will add A￡17 billion to Britain's economy, easing cost-of-living pressures and providing opportunities for young people.

Since becoming prime minister in July, Burnham has re-energised talk of closer ties with the European Union a decade after Britain voted to leave.

He has even touted the possibility that the UK could one day apply to rejoin the bloc.

The comments have seen pro-Brexit voices from the 2016 EU referendum reorganise to prepare for likely looming battles over the long-term relationship between the sides.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-EU Reform UK party, was due to say Monday that "going backwards into the EU's orbit would be a disaster for the very British businesses that are trying to compete and innovate".

In recent days, former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have all urged Burnham not to try to reopen the debate.

"The status quo is not good enough for Britain," Burnham was to say in his statement to the House of Commons.

"Those Tory (Conservative) voices from the past and present trying to close this issue down are doing so because they know they let down the country and can't face up to that."

AFP