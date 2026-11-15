Li Qiang meets Thai King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, hails resilient trade ties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on Saturday, conveying President Xi Xiaoming's greetings and saying China appreciates the Thai royal family's long-standing commitment to promoting China-Thailand friendship.

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Li said the "China-Thailand family" relationship is a unique strength of bilateral ties, reflected in practical cooperation across various fields. He noted that bilateral trade and economic cooperation have grown against the odds amid the current turbulent international situation, which is particularly valuable.

Li said China is willing to work with Thailand under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state to maintain close exchanges, expand cooperation in investment, technological innovation and new energy vehicles, and deepen people-to-people exchanges to boost economic and social development and improve people's well-being.

Vajiralongkorn asked Li to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi, saying his state visit to China last year and his successful meeting with Xi were fruitful and remain fresh in his memory. He said Li's official visit to Thailand will help further consolidate traditional Thai-Chinese friendship and deepen practical cooperation.