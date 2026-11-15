Drone ownership ban comes into force in Beijing over security concerns

Beijing's ban on possessing drones came into force on Sunday, a measure authorities said will help ensure the security of China's capital city.

The ban applies to both urbanized and rural areas in the municipality of around 16,400 square kilometers (6,300 square miles) -- an area roughly half the size of Belgium.

The ban, which Beijing announced in September, outlaws owning and storing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to "safeguard the security of the capital".

Transporting drones or their components into the city was also forbidden.

Owners had been forced to get rid of their devices ahead of Sunday's implementation, either by reselling them at approved buy-back points or online.

They could also have transported them outside the enforcement area.

Beijing, home to China's central government, top leaders and the headquarters of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has faced strict security measures.

The ban comes after airspace safety fears were raised in June when a small plane crashed into the city's tallest skyscraper, killing the pilot and injuring 13 others.

Beijing had already banned drone sales in May 2026, with owners required to register their devices with authorities but permitted to keep them.

Now, anyone in possession of a drone could face a fine and the confiscation of their equipment.

Exemptions for drone flights may be granted for specific reasons such as counterterrorism, law enforcement, emergency relief, agriculture or scientific research.

Drones have become extremely popular in China in recent years, particularly for filming landscapes.

(AFP)