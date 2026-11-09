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FINANCE

Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, looks on during a press briefing in Paris on October 13, 2026. AFP
Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, looks on during a press briefing in Paris on October 13, 2026. AFP

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang an honorable person and praised his contributions to the United States, but said he had not spoken to him about allegations of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

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"I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on," Trump told reporters. "I hope everything's fine."

"I think he's an honorable guy," Trump said, adding that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country."

Nvidia said on Sunday it was probing whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

"I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it," Trump said.

When asked if he would take Huang on his trip to Asia next week, Trump said: "I don't know, but I'd certainly take him."

Reuters

USDonald TrumpNvidiaJensen Huang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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