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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Sri Lanka launches pilot of Chinese flying taxi service

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese-manufactured EHANG-E216 passenger drone taxi flies over the Colombo Port city during its first test flight in Colombo on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Chinese-manufactured EHANG-E216 passenger drone taxi flies over the Colombo Port city during its first test flight in Colombo on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka has authorised a Chinese manufacturer to begin testing a pilotless two-seater air taxi, authorities announced Wednesday at a flight demonstration in Colombo.

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The Civil Aviation Authority said a licence had been granted to EHang to test its two-seater, pilotless electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing capability.

The company demonstrated its EH216-S aircraft with a short flight, carrying Ports and Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilaka and his deputy Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku as the first passengers.

Kodithuwakku said Sri Lanka was also joining a race among more than a dozen countries to introduce passenger-drone services.

"Many countries around the world are trying to achieve this goal... Sri Lanka is now part of that race as well," Kodithuwakku told reporters after his brief flight.

He said testing could continue for about five months before commercial services may be permitted.

Promoters hope to launch an air-taxi service between the airport and the Colombo city centre, a journey that takes about half an hour by car.

Sri Lankan officials said the EHang EH216-S is powered by 16 electric motors and 16 propellers.

It carries 12 battery packs, has a maximum take-off weight of 620 kilograms (1,367 pounds) and can operate for about 25 minutes, covering a distance of up to 30 kilometres (18 miles).

AFP

Sri LankapilotChinese flying taxi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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