logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist' attack, UAE says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 attempted to carry out a "terrorist" attack during the flight, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, according to the state news agency WAM.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The co-pilot was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity.

The co-pilot attacked the pilot inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, the prosecutor general said.

A crash axe is typically kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies such as crashes.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, the motives and any related connections, as well as to examine physical and digital evidence, he added.

UAE Prosecutor General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi's comments were the first by Emirati authorities to describe the incident as an attempted "terrorist" attack.

Disaster was averted on Wednesday after passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot, who had attacked the captain in what Israeli officials said was an apparent attempt to crash the plane carrying more than 170 passengers and crew.

A reserve flydubai pilot travelling on the flight took control of the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was detained by Saudi authorities.

Flydubai said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation and that it was not in a position to comment further, a spokesperson said.

An Israeli government official told Reuters earlier that Israeli investigators would take part alongside Emirati authorities in the UAE-led investigation, which would examine what happened as well as the suspect's motives and background.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel was looking into whether the co-pilot had acted under anyone's direction, warning that anyone involved would pay a "heavy price".

Netanyahu said on Thursday that the co-pilot, whom he identified as an Omani national, had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and appeared suicidal, though he said a motive had not yet been established. Most of the passengers on board were Israeli nationals.

The aircraft dropped about 16,625 feet in just over 30 seconds while flying over Saudi Arabia on its journey from the UAE to Israel, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24. The route is popular among Israeli travellers.

Reuters

Flydubaico-pilotattackpilotaxe'terrorist' attackUAE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A police officer guards an area as roadblocks remain in place near RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
Suspected plot to attack UK's Fairford airbase, used by US: What do we know?
WORLD
20 hours ago
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday, smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image released on September 30, 2026. Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Indian pilot tells PM Modi he opened flydubai cockpit door during attack
WORLD
23 hours ago
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Foiled flydubai attack clouds regional airline revival
WORLD
02-10-2026 14:13 HKT
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.
Trump vows to hit Iran 'very hard' if linked to flydubai attack
WORLD
02-10-2026 13:53 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar
Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation
WORLD
01-10-2026 15:13 HKT
Passengers at Tabuk airport after a Flydubai aircraft that was bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals, in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, in this screen grab obtained from a video dated September 30, 2026. Video Obtained by Reuters via REUTERS
Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
WORLD
01-10-2026 12:15 HKT
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
30-09-2026 21:39 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Using old election playbook, Netanyahu projects image as Israel's protector despite Hamas attack
WORLD
29-09-2026 18:02 HKT
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI agents attacked RubyGems before Hugging Face incident, researchers say
WORLD
12-09-2026 10:28 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm elections, threatens to attack Pickaxe Mountain
WORLD
10-09-2026 14:29 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers to $5,220
NEWS
22 hours ago
Abby Choi's murder trial hacks up gruesome details
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.