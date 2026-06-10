Air Canada pilot flies with forged license for 17 years

A former Air Canada pilot is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly flying hundreds of commercial flights for over nearly 17 years with forged credentials, authorities announced.

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Geoffrey Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, was arrested on June 1 following a complex four-month fraud investigation dubbed "Project Icarus," Peel Regional Police said at a news conference.

Investigators allege that between 2009 and his retirement in 2025, Wall served as captain for more than 900 domestic and international flights. During this time, he allegedly various Boeing jets, earning million in salary.

Wall was fully trained to fly commercially, however, he lacked the airline transport pilot license – issued after taking written exams- required for captains to fly under Canadian regulations.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters, "This is very similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine, but is doing brain surgery in their office.”