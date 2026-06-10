logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Air Canada pilot flies with forged license for 17 years

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada planes are parked at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Air Canada planes are parked at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo/File Photo

A former Air Canada pilot is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly flying hundreds of commercial flights for over nearly 17 years with forged credentials, authorities announced. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Geoffrey Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, was arrested on June 1 following a complex four-month fraud investigation dubbed "Project Icarus," Peel Regional Police said at a news conference. 

Investigators allege that between 2009 and his retirement in 2025, Wall served as captain for more than 900 domestic and international flights. During this time, he allegedly various Boeing jets, earning million in salary. 

Wall was fully trained to fly commercially, however, he lacked the airline transport pilot license – issued after taking written exams-  required for captains to fly under Canadian regulations.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters, "This is very similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine, but is doing brain surgery in their office.”

Air Canadapilotforged license17 years

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location, April 2, 2026. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
Downed planes spell new peril for Trump as Tehran hunts missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 16:25 HKT
Traces of an Iranian missile attack in Tehran's sky, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Downed planes raise new perils for Trump as Tehran hunts for missing US pilot
WORLD
04-04-2026 11:34 HKT
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP Former Taipei mayor and 2024 presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (C) arrives at the Taipei District Court in Taipei on March 26, 2026.
Ex-Taipei mayor jailed 17 years for corruption
CHINA
26-03-2026 15:24 HKT
Carlton Lee
Former banker now banking planes
NEWS
20-11-2025 11:17 HKT
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's top court says Air India crash report does not insinuate anything against pilot
WORLD
07-11-2025 19:31 HKT
U.S. Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks, next to U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), during a field hearing by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, as part of their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Few Americans see Trump administration delivering justice in Epstein cases, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
WORLD
22 mins ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
Netanyahu to run for re-election, his party says, after Trump raises doubts
WORLD
36 mins ago
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP South Korean protesters wave the national flags outside a vote-counting centre in Seoul on June 10, 2026, to call for a rerun of the local elections due to a shortage of ballot papers.
University students across South Korea to protest in ballot shortage row
WORLD
1 hour ago
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 11th test flight at the company's launch pad in Starbase, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
At Musk's Starbase, the rise of SpaceX brings fortunes and fractures
WORLD
1 hour ago
People look at a collapsed building following the magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos, southern Philippines, June 8. REUTERS/Noel Celis
Death toll from Philippines quake rises to 46
WORLD
2 hours ago
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT
(File Photo)
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
NEWS
08-06-2026 21:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.