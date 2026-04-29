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WORLD

Sri Lanka intercepts 22 Buddhist monks with over 110kg of cannabis at airport

WORLD
43 mins ago
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Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 22 Buddhist monks at Colombo's international airport after finding more than 110 kilograms of cannabis in their luggage, in what is the largest drug seizure ever recorded at the airport and the first time Buddhist monks have been caught carrying drugs there.

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The young monks, who came from various parts of Sri Lanka, had travelled to Thailand on April 22 with tickets provided by a sponsor. Upon their return to Bandaranaike International Airport, each suitcase contained more than five kilograms of cannabis hidden in secret compartments at the bottom, police said.

The drugs are valued at over US$3.45 million (more than HK$27 million), according to the government's official news portal.

Sri Lanka imposes strict penalties for drug offences, with technical detection methods deployed at the airport. Those arrested for drug crimes may be detained indefinitely without charge and face long prison terms if convicted.

Police's Narcotics Bureau is investigating whether the smuggling operation is linked to local drug trafficking networks. The monks will appear before a magistrates' court in Negombo for further legal proceedings.

Sri Lanka Buddhist monks cannabis smuggling

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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