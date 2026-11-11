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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Chinese woman accused of spying on Nvidia boss entered Taiwan on Hong Kong passport

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

The woman accused of spying for China during an affair with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan, the island's immigration agency said Wednesday, as authorities investigate the incident.

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Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, a Chinese former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who US officials believe was working for Chinese intelligence. Beijing has rejected the spying allegations.

Nvidia's board announced Sunday that it had opened a probe into Jensen Huang, the company's chief executive and co-founder, who is no relation to Alice Huang.

"Our government's relevant agencies are fully informed of the relevant records and information," National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en told reporters, confirming that Alice Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan.

"We were aware of all her relevant entry and exit records."

It is generally easier for Hong Kong passport holders to enter Taiwan than those with mainland Chinese passports, who must also apply for special permission to travel there.

The additional restrictions are partly due to the complex relations between China and Taiwan, which Beijing claims and has vowed to bring under its control.

Taiwan's Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said Alice Huang "did indeed enter the country, but she is currently overseas".

"If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan," Liu told lawmakers in parliament.

"We will review our procedures, specifically our pre-screening, interim spot checks and interviews, and post-visit measures," she said.

"As far as we understand, this Ms Huang has had her permit revoked, meaning it is impossible for her to enter Taiwan again."

On Tuesday, Liu said Taiwan's "national security units are actively investigating the matter".

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was seen at a dinner in May 2025 hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo.

Journalists stood outside the restaurant filming through glass windows and doors as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees.

At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show.

AFP

Chinese womanspyingNvidia bossTaiwanHong Kong passport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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