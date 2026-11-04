Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing

Flames were put out on Wednesday at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan's Panasonic after a fire that injured five, with two people missing, officials in the county of Hsinchu said.

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The injured were taken to hospital and the fire extinguished shortly before noon, county authorities added.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island's makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers.

Reuters

Updated 2.15pm