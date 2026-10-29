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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China warns of 'unbearable price to pay' over Japan's military deployment near Taiwan

CHINA
6 mins ago
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US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen near Tokyo on Oct. 19 to participate in the Keen Sword 27 exercise
US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is seen near Tokyo on Oct. 19 to participate in the Keen Sword 27 exercise

Staff reporter

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China's defense ministry has warned on October 29 of an "unbearable price to pay" for attempts to use Taiwan to contain China when responding to the recent US-Japan military exercise. 

The Keen Sword 2027 exercise, running from October 19 to 29, was the largest iteration of the series to date, wit the deployment of Type 25 surface-to-ship guided missiles and US Marine Corp's Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on Yonaguni Island, the Japanese island closest to Taiwan for the first time.

Sen Con Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, called Japan a "real threat to regional security" over the joint exercise, its developing and deploying intermediate- and long-range missiles, continuously beefing up military deployment in its southwestern islands, and accelerating remilitarization. 

Zhang reiterated that "Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair." "We will never allow external forces to meddle in China's Taiwan region. No one should underestimate the firm determination, iron will, and strong capabilities of the Chinese side in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhang added.

"Anyone who attempts to use Taiwan to contain China and even overreaches themselves with military provocations will inevitably pay an unbearable price," he said. 

ChinaJapanUnited StatesTaiwan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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