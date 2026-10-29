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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Taiwan semiconductor industry group backs government review of nuclear power restart

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

The Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) said on Thursday it supports the government’s efforts to assess the possible restart of the country's nuclear power plants, citing the need for a stable and sufficient electricity supply to support the chip industry.

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Here are some details:

  • TSIA Chairman Cliff Hou, who is also a senior vice president at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said at the association’s annual convention that the industry had repeatedly called on the government to ensure a reliable power supply

  • "A stable and sufficient electricity supply is crucial to the semiconductor industry," Hou said

  • Hou said the association’s board agreed to formally support the government’s plans to evaluate the restart of nuclear power plants, provided the process complied with regulations and met safety requirements

  • The TSIA’s members include major Taiwanese chipmakers like TSMC, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor and PSMC

  • Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in an interview earlier this month that his government would not rule out any form of energy, including nuclear power, as long as safety, nuclear waste disposal and public consensus requirements were met

  • “My position is very clear. We should not rule out any form of energy based on ideology,” Lai said

  • Taiwan closed its last nuclear power plant in May last year as the government shifts to renewables and liquefied natural gas. Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, wants Taiwan to bring back nuclear power

Reuters

Taiwansemiconductor industrygovernment reviewnuclear powerrestart

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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