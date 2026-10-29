Taiwan semiconductor industry group backs government review of nuclear power restart

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Typhoon Champi sweeps past Taiwan, leaving 1 dead, 500 injured
24-10-2026 12:25 HKT
Taiwan union says Micron workers reject bonus proposal
23-10-2026 16:23 HKT
Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Champi, hundreds of flights cancelled
23-10-2026 10:37 HKT
Handful of Micron workers strike in Taiwan
22-10-2026 14:41 HKT
Taiwan issues land warning ahead of arrival of powerful Typhoon Champi
22-10-2026 13:01 HKT
Micron, Taiwan union sign deal, withdraw from mediation
21-10-2026 15:57 HKT
TSMC says four construction workers killed at Taiwan site, halting work
21-10-2026 10:56 HKT
Micron union in Taiwan to launch strike as bonus dispute escalates
20-10-2026 10:46 HKT
Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of LNG from Alaska pipeline project
14-10-2026 11:46 HKT