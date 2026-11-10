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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Tight race in New Taipei as DPP takes slight poll lead

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Lee Shu-chuan and Su Chiao-hui
Lee Shu-chuan and Su Chiao-hui
Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party mayoral candidate Su Chiao-hui holds a narrow three-point lead over Kuomintang rival Lee Shu-chuan in New Taipei City ahead of the November 28 local elections, a new poll shows.A survey by pro-KMT United Daily News released on Monday showed the 50-year-old legislator and daughter of former Premier Su Tseng-chang with 42 percent support. Lee, a 68-year-old engineer, trailed closely at 39 percent, with 19 percent undecided.The tight race threatens the KMT's two-decade grip on New Taipei, traditionally considered a blue stronghold since 2005.However, Lee's campaign director Chiang I-chen expressed confidence yesterday, noting the gap had narrowed from an October poll where Lee trailed by 13 percent.Chiang added that internal polls since May consistently showed Lee maintaining a steady lead, calling surveys a "scientific tool, not a campaign weapon."KMT New Taipei chairman Huang Chih-hsiung predicted a 60 to 65 percent voter turnout. He said Lee's victory hinges on mobilizing the existing KMT base while swaying centrist voters, youth, and supporters of the Taiwan People's Party – a smaller opposition party.

Staff reporter

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Taiwan election Lee Shu-chuan Su Chiao-hui New Taipei City

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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