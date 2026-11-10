Tight race in New Taipei as DPP takes slight poll lead

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For Zoomers, blue wave in US election evokes 'millennial optimism'
08-11-2026 20:47 HKT
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate
04-11-2026 15:44 HKT
Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing
04-11-2026 10:20 HKT
US voters in a sour economic mood heading into midterm elections
02-11-2026 20:53 HKT
The mid-term races Wall Street and other financial firms are watching
02-11-2026 20:14 HKT
Divided Bulgaria votes in tense presidential runoff
01-11-2026 21:18 HKT
5.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
01-11-2026 17:07 HKT
Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP beats forecasts on solid AI demand
30-10-2026 16:30 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
09-11-2026 18:01 HKT
Hong Kong’s first Pokémon Center pop-up opens at Festival Walk on Wednesday
09-11-2026 19:23 HKT