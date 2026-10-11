Tim Cook meets with Guangdong governor Meng Fanli as Apple eyes further expansion in province

Apple executive chairman Tim Cook met with Guangdong governor Meng Fanli in Guangzhou on Sunday, stating that Guangdong is crucial to Apple's development in China and that Apple is keen to further expand its business footprint in the province.

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Cook said that Guangdong is a vital global manufacturing hub, boasting a comprehensive supply chain, robust innovative vitality, and a consumer market with immense potential, while serving as home to a large number of Apple's supply chain partners and developers. He expressed a desire to explore further cooperation with local cities and enterprises, focusing on supply chain synergy, innovation ecosystem empowerment, green manufacturing, and retail channel expansion.

Meng noted that Apple maintains long-standing, extensive, and deep cooperation with Guangdong across manufacturing, sales, and research and development. He said that Guangdong is currently accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system anchored by advanced manufacturing, adding that the province welcomes and supports Apple in locating more innovative products, emerging businesses, and research and development platforms there.