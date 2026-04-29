More Guangdong cities to join southbound travel scheme

Hong Kong is considering expanding the Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme to include more cities, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.

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Chan said the scheme has been operating smoothly since its launch, with the government continuing to review its implementation and discuss quota increases with Guangdong authorities.

She added that the government plans to progressively extend the scheme beyond the current four participating cities — Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen — after six months of operation.

As of the end of March, the Transport Department had received about 6,300 applications and issued more than 5,000 permits, with the remaining applications under processing. The cumulative number of travel bookings exceeded 3,500.

Citing data from the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department, Chan said around 90 percent of participating vehicles stayed in Hong Kong for one to two days in March.

She said authorities have assessed that current capacity at boundary control points, as well as road traffic and supporting facilities, is sufficient to support the scheme, adding that no congestion issues linked to Guangdong vehicles have been reported.

Chan said the government will continue to prioritize safety, effective traffic management, adequate supporting facilities, and streamlined application procedures as it develops the scheme further.

She added that the initiative is expected to benefit Hong Kong residents and businesses, strengthen cross-boundary trade and investment, and support economic growth while enhancing accessibility for mainland visitors.