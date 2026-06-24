Pediatrician urges child hygiene for mainland trips amid Guangdong hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak

Hong Kong parents are urged to ensure their children maintain strict hand hygiene after visiting play facilities in the mainland following a massive outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease in Guangdong province, according to a local pediatrician.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Guangdong has seen a severe increase in cases in recent months, recording nearly 28,000 infections in May alone. The surge has led to cluster infections in several schools across Shenzhen, with affected classes requiring students to isolate at home for 10 days.

According to Hong Kong’s Department of Health, the hand, foot and mouth disease typically peaks twice a year, from May to July and from October to December.

While young children are highly susceptible, most patients recovered within seven to 10 days after experiencing initial symptoms such as fever, sore throat, mouth ulcers, and rashes or blisters on their palms and soles.

Mike Kwan Yat-wah, president of the Asian Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases, said that twitching or sudden, startle-induced waking during sleep is a critical indicator of severe illness.

He warned that if these symptoms occur every five to 10 minutes, it is highly abnormal and requires immediate medical attention.

The virus spreads mainly through direct contact with an infected person’s secretions or by touching contaminated surfaces. Kwan cautioned parents to remain vigilant during family trips to the mainland, noting that high-touch surfaces such as escalator handrails, elevator buttons, and public play areas, especially ball pits, pose a significant transmission risk.

He also advised thoroughly sanitizing public utensils before dining and stressed that families should not rely solely on hand sanitizers. Instead, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds remains the most effective way to reduce infection risk.