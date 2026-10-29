China's Communist Party confirms expulsion of 33 officials

China's Communist Party confirmed the expulsion of 33 officials, including former Politburo member Ma Xingrui and former senior military leader Zhang Youxia, from the party, according to the communique of the party's fifth plenum released by state media Xinhua on Thursday.

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The list also includes former military official Liu Zhenli, former senior diplomat Liu Jianchao, former industry minister Jin Zhuanglong and former chairman of China's securities regulator Yi Huiman.

The party removed Li Yunze, former head of China's financial regulator, from his position within the party, the communique said.

Reuters