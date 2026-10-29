Sanrio ends VIVANT collaboration amid China backlash

Sanrio, the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty, has ended its collaboration with Japanese drama VIVANT 2 after the series was accused of insulting China.

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The company announced the decision in a statement late Wednesday (Oct 28), apologizing to the public and saying the collaboration went against its corporate values.

The drama, starring Masato Sakai and Hiroshi Abe, has come under fire over scenes depicting Chinese intelligence agents using torture methods associated with the Imperial Japanese Army during its invasion of China.

China Central Television (CCTV) accused the series of attributing Japanese wartime atrocities to Chinese agents and deliberately fueling tensions between China and Japan.

The controversy escalated after a state-run media outlet published an article titled “Hello Kitty Should Not Dance with Japanese Right-Wing Forces”, criticizing Sanrio's collaboration with the drama, which was launched in July.

Sanrio said its corporate philosophy emphasizes care, connection and harmonious coexistence. It said the collaboration went against these values and announced the immediate termination of the project, along with all related future plans and promotional activities.