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CHINA

Chengdu flat owner discovers boy's grave hidden on rooftop after eight years

CHINA
38 mins ago
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A shocking discovery has emerged in Chengdu, Sichuan province, after a woman found a grave hidden on the rooftop directly above her seventh-floor apartment—eight years after she purchased the home. Police have since recovered the partial remains of a seven-year-old boy from the site.

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According to local reports, the owner — surnamed Li — bought the seventh-floor flat in Jintang county, Sichuan, in 2017. The flat was rented out steadily for more than eight years without incident — until a casual remark from a neighbor shattered that calm. 

The neighbor revealed that a makeshift grave, built from construction waste, had long sat on the rooftop directly above Li's living room, prompting her to report the case to police. 

Officers excavated the site and recovered teeth and partial human remains, which were taken for forensic testing. 

The remains are believed to be those of a seven-year-old boy who lived in the building and died of illness in September 2009. 

The grave sharply reduced the flat's value, Li said, criticizing the original owner for concealing it during the sale and for becoming unreachable afterward. 

In response to media inquiries, a lawyer said deliberately concealing such information amounts to fraud. 

While the eight-year gap may exceed the time limit for rescinding the contract, the lawyer said the buyer can still seek damages within three years of learning of the grave. 

The case has also raised questions online over why a boy who died of illness was buried in a rooftop public space.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chendugrave

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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