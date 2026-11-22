Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has thanked Chinese female bodyguard Xu Jin for her support during her visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

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Sheinbaum shared photos of herself shaking hands and posing with Xu on social media on Saturday (Nov 21), writing in Spanish: “Thank you to Xu Jin for her support during our visit to China. She is a member of the Chinese security team.”

Sheinbaum returned to Mexico after the visit on a China Southern Airlines economy-class flight, as she had done on her journey to China.

Xu, a member of the Ministry of Public Security's Special Service Bureau, was assigned to protect Sheinbaum during her stay in Shenzhen. She attracted widespread attention online after footage showed her opening the car door for the Mexican president upon her arrival on Monday (Nov 16).

Dressed in a dark uniform, Xu was seen accompanying Sheinbaum throughout her engagements in the city, prompting mainland Chinese netizens to dub her the “most beautiful female bodyguard”.

Xu has also reportedly provided security for other high-profile visitors, including former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Kuomintang chairwoman Cheng Li-wun during their visits to China.

Beyond attending the APEC summit, Sheinbaum visited two Shenzhen hospitals to learn about the use of artificial intelligence in appointment booking and remote consultations.

She also visited a Mexican restaurant in Shekou to meet members of the Mexican community and sample food from home, and practiced Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese exercise, with a local instructor.

Before the group photo at the APEC welcome dinner on November 18, Sheinbaum tried a Shenzhen-made smart guitar without strings, playing the Chinese folk song Mo Li Hua (茉莉花).

She thanked China for its hospitality during the visit and described Shenzhen as an “astonishing city.”

Mexico is China's second-largest trading partner in Latin America, with bilateral trade exceeding US$100 billion annually since 2023. The two countries have also deepened cooperation in oil and gas, telecommunications, industrial park development and transport infrastructure.