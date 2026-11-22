French public broadcaster Franceinfo has apologized after guests on a live current-affairs program suggested that Chinese people living in France could be spies for Beijing, prompting condemnation from the Chinese embassy and French critics.

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The remarks were made during an episode of the evening discussion program Les Informés, broadcast on November 13. Asked how many Chinese spies were in France, Marie-Cécile Naves, research director at the French think tank Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégiques, laughed and replied, “The whole diaspora, possibly.”

Marie-Cécile Naves, research director at the French think tank Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégiques

Vincent Crouzet, a television commentator who claims to be a former agent with France’s Directorate-General for External Security

Vincent Crouzet, a television commentator who claims to be a former agent with France’s Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), went further, asserting that every Chinese citizen or person of Chinese origin “still maintains ties with China and must report to it regularly.”

In a statement responding to media inquiries on November 19, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in France called the claims about “Chinese spies” groundless, defamatory and malicious.

The spokesman said the remarks reflected Cold War mentality and ideological bias, deeply hurting Chinese nationals and members of the Chinese diaspora in France. The embassy expressed “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition”.

The Chinese embassy in France called the claims about “Chinese spies” groundless

The Embassy said Chinese residents in France consistently obey French law and actively integrate into local society. It urged the broadcaster and those involved to respect the dignity and reputation of Chinese people, stop promoting what it called unfounded espionage narratives, and take immediate steps to address the harm caused.

French economist Benjamin Bürbaumer denounced the exchange as a “dizzying eruption of conspiracy theories and xenophobia” and criticized the host for failing to intervene on air.

Rémi-Kenzo Pagès, spokesman for the Association of Anti-Racist and Racialised Journalists, warned that broadcasting false and biased claims on a public broadcaster could threaten the safety of Chinese people in France.

Franceinfo issued a public apology on November 20, saying it understood that viewers had been shocked by the remarks about the Chinese diaspora.

“We apologize for having failed to pick up on that and challenge them on air at the time,” it said, adding that it would be more vigilant in the future.