Hong Kong Ballet partners with The Sterling to infuse grace into everyday life

Setting a precedent on interweaving art and living, China Resources Land's luxury residential project The Sterling in Southwest Kowloon has partnered with the internationally acclaimed Hong Kong Ballet to infuse the grace of the art form into residents' daily lives.

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This marks the first collaboration between Hong Kong Ballet and a local residential project, as well as the first time for the dance company in nearly half a century since its founding to enter a local residents' clubhouse.

At The Sterling's clubhouse CLUB STERLING, Hong Kong Ballet dancers will host an exclusive "Ballet Fit" workshop for residents to join within approximately one year of occupancy of The Sterling I. The workshop will blend ballet with fitness and body shaping elements, enhancing balance and cultivating a graceful posture, and is suitable for adults and children alike.

Residents will also enjoy the exclusive privilege of watching the dance troupe's rehearsals firsthand, crossing into the normally inaccessible and mysterious realm of the dance stage.

Residents at The Sterling can enjoy the exclusive privilege of watching Hong Kong Ballet's rehearsals firsthand.

A rarity in Southwest Kowloon as of the past decade, The Sterling is a large-scale residential development integrating commerce, transport, and arts and culture. Its partnership with Hong Kong Ballet, themed "Grace & Living," aims to curate a sophisticated, internationally-minded lifestyle for its residents.

CR Land (Overseas) managing director Jeffrey Sy said The Sterling is designed not only as a place of residence but also a space where art and life intertwine. Nestled in the West Kowloon Cultural District, it provides occupants with easy access across various art venues to enjoy exhibitions and performances; and the artistic atmosphere follows them home, where a rich tapestry of ballet, digital art, and eco-friendly cuisine awaits.

"Urban oasis" presides as the project's overarching theme, sales and marketing director Kong Jian said. CLUB STERLING along with its gardens spans over 170,000 square feet, housing recreational spaces that connect to an outdoor lawn and a multi-purpose indoor sports ground.

From left: Cen Feifei, Jeffrey Sy, Heidi Lee, and Kong Jian.

Speaking of the collaboration with Hong Kong Ballet, deputy sales and marketing director Cen Feifei said she expects ballet to inject boundless vitality, elegance and possibilities into everyday living.

"Architecture shapes the city's skyline, while art shapes its soul," said Heidi Lee Yik-shuen, executive director of Hong Kong Ballet. As the first resident performing arts company at the WestK Performing Arts Centre, the dance troupe shoulders the missions of showcasing Hong Kong's soft power to the world as well as popularizing the art form in the local community – including by its crossover with The Sterling.

Hong Kong Ballet and CR Land share a people-oriented philosophy, Lee added, as they believe art not only fosters people's cultural appreciation but also the well-being of their body, mind, and spirit.

Beyond ballet, digital art finds its place in The Sterling's "Art & Living" project in its marketing suite, where cross-media artist Victor Wong Wang-Tat created a special exhibition titled "West Kowloon Arts and Culture." Using artificial intelligence, the artist blends traditional ink painting with innovative technology on the canvas.

From left: Cen Feifei, Victor Wong, and Kong Jian.

As for eco-friendly cuisine, a "Taste & Living" initiative collaborates with city'super, a brand under China Resources, on a "3-Hour Delivery Service" for residents to place orders online for high-quality produce to be delivered to their doorsteps.

The clubhouse will also host "Global Cuisine Workshops," allowing residents to savor premium ingredients from around the world.

Clients of units tendered under The Sterling II's RESERVE COLLECTION will further receive a one-year city'super super e-gold membership.

From left: Cen Feifei, Jeffrey Sy, City Super Group president Thomas Woo, and Kong Jian.