The wife of a Japanese journalist detained in Russia said their family is "trapped in grief", pleading for his return as his parents worry they will never see their son again.

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Moscow arrested journalist Yuki Imai, a reporter with the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, on the Far East island of Sakhalin in October on spying allegations.

"Since that day, our family has remained trapped in grief," Nozomi Imai said in a statement, adding that she felt as if her "heart were being ripped out" when she saw footage of her husband being taken away.

The detention of the 34-year-old reporter has helped plunge relations between Tokyo and Moscow to a new low.

Nozomi said that the day her husband was detained, October 13, was the final day of his two-year posting, and he was moving back to reunite with his family including their nearly two-year-old daughter.

"He had been so looking forward to coming home. During his posting, our daughter was born," Nozomi, 32, said.

"Yuki Imai is not only a journalist. He is a beloved son, husband, and father," she said.

"Please – please return this precious papa to his little daughter."

Nozomi recalled that she felt something was off on the day of his detention, with her husband silent and out of reach.

"I kept praying and telling myself, 'Surely he must already be on the plane.' Then came the news that he had been detained," she said.

"I saw the footage showing my husband being taken away. I could hardly breathe. It felt as if my heart were being ripped apart," she said.

Nozomi told how Yuki had a passion for Russia, studying Russian affairs and the language at university in Japan, and that his grandfather was born on Sakhalin.

He also lived in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to further his study, calling the city "a dreamlike place."

"I believe learning Russian has always been a source of pure joy for him," she said.

Moscow and Tokyo have been locked in a territorial dispute for decades over the status of a string of islands in the Pacific Ocean, off the northeast coast of Japan and to the southwest of Russia's Sakhalin region.

The Kuril Islands -- called the "Northern Territories" in Japan -- have been under Russia's control since the end of World War II, when they were seized by the Soviet Union.

Russia has arrested several citizens of what it calls "unfriendly" countries in recent years, accusing them of working for Western intelligence services.

Yuki's ageing parents fear that they may not see their son again. "I want to sit in front of the prison and cry out that they should take me instead of him," his ageing mother told Nozomi.

AFP