“The customer is god” has long been the maxim of the Japanese service industry, emboldening some customers to bully frontline staff. Last month, Mie Prefecture took the unprecedented step of passing the nation’s first law imposing criminal penalties on abusive customers.

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Starting next April, customers in the prefecture who engage in unreasonable behavior such as screaming, coercing staff into apologizing or kneeling, and stalking would be penalized for “harassment” and could face a maximum fine of about HK$25,000 or up to 30 days of detention, according to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard.

The new bill comes after years of reported customer harassment cases in Japan, including one at a bowling alley in Shiga Prefecture where a 27-year-old man, accompanied by two underage girls, flew into a rage when a female employee asked them to verify their ages according to protocol. The man forced her to apologize and kneel for 40 minutes, subsequently uploading the footage online, sparking nationwide outrage.

Bullying by customers has increasingly gone digital in recent years, as noted by a member of Japan’s House of Representatives in June. Some customers secretly film staff, maliciously edit the footage, and post it on social media to incite public shaming. In one instance, a customer used an employee’s name tag to uncover their personal information and rallied netizens to her in real life.

According to a survey by a Japanese retail-and-service-sector labor union, nearly half of the employees surveyed have been subjected to customer abuse over the past two years. Notably, online defamation cases have more than doubled from four years ago, and 71 percent of the perpetrators are male.

Katsuyuki Ichimi, governor of Mie Prefecture, said Japan has historically accorded customers too high a status, leading to severe bullying of staff.

Apart from the Japanese adage “the customer is god,” critics also attributed some customers’ superiority complex to the collapse of the economic bubble in the 1990s, leading companies to pander to customers by forcing staff to endure abuse.

However, the severe labor shortage driven by Japan’s declining birthrate, combined with overtourism in the post-pandemic era, which has placed an immense burden on frontline workers and driven mass resignations, have forced authorities to take action.

Mie Prefecture’s move follows regulations against customer harassment passed in regions such as Osaka and Saitama earlier this year, which were dismissed as “toothless tigers” as they lack penalties.