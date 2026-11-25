Jensen Huang apologized to Nvidia staff and said he was in therapy on Tuesday, as a stock rally triggered by his shock return as CEO faltered amid persistent doubts over the probes he faces and the fate of the AI investment boom.

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"I made some terrible mistakes," Huang told an hourlong all-hands meeting at the company's Santa Clara, California, headquarters, The New York Times reported after reviewing a livestream of the event.

He told staff it was "not acceptable" that he had broken a code of conduct he had helped write, and dismissed suggestions that he was back because US President Donald Trump had pressured the board.

But Trump told CNBC on Monday that he had been in contact with directors about Huang's return. "I spoke to them, let me put it that way," Trump said. "And I convinced them."

After vaulting more than 30 percent on Monday, Nvidia shares were down about six percent at close on Tuesday.

"The optimism faded quickly" for Nvidia, wrote Fawad Razaqzada of Forex.com, with "questions over corporate governance and board oversight still lingering."

So far Monday's surge was a "one day wonder...We are not seeing an upside follow through today at all," said Ken Mahoney, president and CEO of Mahoney Asset Management.

- Trump pressure -

Huang resigned on November 12 over extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, a departure that sent shares in Nvidia and companies closely linked to the AI buildout tumbling.

Trump was reportedly talked into backing the return of the Taiwan-born CEO after top tech investors told him the US economy and Wall Street depended on it.

Nvidia said Monday that it had reinstated Huang as chief executive after receiving information from the US government that he did not pose a national security risk.

Trump is also an investor in Nvidia, owning as many as 370,000 shares in the company as of September 30, according to filings.

Shares linked to the AI boom have fallen steeply in recent weeks amid fears that the AI bubble, inflated since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, was finally bursting.

In downward-trending markets, quick rebounds are common but "tend to get negated and that has been the sequence since early October," Mahoney said, adding that "sellers have absolute control of the market here."

Nvidia is central to the AI investment story -- its powerful processors are the key tool to train and run the AI models that are believed to be at the heart of a technological revolution.

The massive spending on its AI chips and software, housed in sprawling data centers, catapulted the company into the ranks of the world's most valuable firms.

Huang used that success to turn Nvidia into a kind of central bank for other AI companies and startups, doling out loans and financial guarantees to firms that would otherwise struggle to borrow from traditional lenders.

- 'Good corporate citizen' -

Investors are also weighing a barrage of legal challenges facing Huang and Nvidia.

The board that let Huang go and then rehired him is still overseeing an internal investigation into concerns that he may have been the target of a Chinese espionage campaign, even though Trump says he has been cleared.

The Justice Department is separately investigating Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that allegedly bought Nvidia processors and routed them to Chinese customers in violation of US export restrictions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly opened a probe into Nvidia's accounting practices and potentially misleading communication to shareholders.

"Nvidia is a good corporate citizen. That shouldn't be groundbreaking," US Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Washington on Tuesday.

"If Nvidia was the target or was subject to some criminal investigation, or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn't be the message that the president is saying to the American people," he added.

Huang will nevertheless face lawmakers at a closed-door hearing before three House committees on December 1 and a livestreamed Senate committee hearing on December 3.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed anger over the circumstances of Huang's return, and the scrutiny is likely to intensify in January, when Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

AFP