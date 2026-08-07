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WORLD

Aeon Mall Kumamoto explosion likely caused by LPG leak after earthquake, authorities say

WORLD
07-08-2026 04:54 HKT
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The explosion at Aeon Mall Kumamoto on July 28, which killed seven people and injured five, was most likely caused by a liquefied petroleum gas leak following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said after a joint investigation with police and fire authorities.

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The gas supply company Fukuoka Oxygen, based in Kurume, said it had submitted an accident report to Kumamoto prefecture under the High Pressure Gas Safety Act and would fully cooperate with authorities.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The report suggested that earthquake damage to LPG pipelines inside the building may have caused gas to leak and accumulate before igniting. The ministry said LPG was mainly used by the mall's dining facilities and would investigate whether equipment met safety standards.

Aeon Mall LPG explosion Kumamoto earthquake

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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