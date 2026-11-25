Britain will introduce restrictions on legally-binding confidentiality agreements from next year, a government statement said, after concerns they are being used to silence victims of sexual and workplace harassment.

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The planned changes come after the jailing of comedian and ex-Hollywood actor Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault reignited concerns about women's ability to come forward with complaints against rich and powerful men.

The reforms will come into force from January under two pieces of legislation covering employment rights and victims and courts.

They will also see clauses in existing so-called non disclosure agreements voided if they are used to silence workers over harassment or discrimination or to stop victims reporting information about criminal conduct.

From January "strict limits on NDAs will mean victims of crime have complete freedom over who they speak to, even if they sign one", a statement issued by Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office said late Tuesday.

"This could include the police, family, friends, victims’ services or even the media," it added.

Women's Minister Bridget Phillipson said the changes would mean women could no longer be "gagged if you're a victim of crime".

But she conceded the changes would "not cover freelancers or fans". Brand was convicted of raping a fan.

"We recognise that's a gap" that the government would respond to, she said.

Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in jail earlier this month.

In separate legal proceedings, children's author David Walliams was initially able to block the publication of claims against him. Walliams has denied any wrongdoing.

AFP