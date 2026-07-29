13 dead in Japan quake: PM Takaichi

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Helicopter carrying 3 missing near Mt. Aso summit in southwest Japan
20-01-2026 19:13 HKT
Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Japan's Honshu, EMSC says
11-12-2025 00:15 HKT
Quake injures 50, strands travelers at damaged Sapporo airport
10-12-2025 01:40 HKT
Multiple injured, bullet trains halted after magnitude 7.6 quake hits Japan
09-12-2025 01:16 HKT
WWPKG says 300 tour members in Japan safe after major earthquake
09-12-2025 00:47 HKT
Powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeast region
08-12-2025 23:16 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT