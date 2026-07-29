logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

13 dead in Japan quake: PM Takaichi

WORLD
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Thirteen people died following a major earthquake in Japan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Thirteen people have died," Takaichi said Wednesday.

Japan earthquakeKumamotoAeon Mall

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Japan quake kills at least two after blast at Kumamoto mall, one in building collapse
WORLD
3 hours ago
Screenshot from NHK footage
Aeon Mall explosion in Kumamoto after 7.1-magnitude quake, 4 rescued, 10 still missing
WORLD
3 hours ago
Fishing boats flee Hokkaido harbour after 7.7-magnitude quake triggers tsunami warning
WORLD
22-04-2026 04:06 HKT
Helicopter carrying 3 missing near Mt. Aso summit in southwest Japan
WORLD
20-01-2026 19:13 HKT
Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Japan's Honshu, EMSC says
WORLD
11-12-2025 00:15 HKT
In Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, a shopping mall's ceiling partially collapsed in the earthquake. Reuters
Quake injures 50, strands travelers at damaged Sapporo airport
WORLD
10-12-2025 01:40 HKT
China's Sapporo consulate urges nationals to heed tsunami warnings after Japan quake
WORLD
09-12-2025 04:05 HKT
Japan issued 'Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory' in Tokyo. Reuters
Multiple injured, bullet trains halted after magnitude 7.6 quake hits Japan
WORLD
09-12-2025 01:16 HKT
WWPKG says 300 tour members in Japan safe after major earthquake
NEWS
09-12-2025 00:47 HKT
Netizens from Hachinohe City uploaded images of their homes with items toppled after the earthquake. x@@koreanadeshiko
Powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeast region
WORLD
08-12-2025 23:16 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
HK man faces 9 years in Taiwan jail for MRT pickpocketing spree, fake credit card fraud
CHINA
28-07-2026 04:55 HKT
(File Photo)
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
WORLD
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.