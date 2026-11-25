A cybersecurity breach at the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) exposed some unclassified information, US media reported Tuesday.

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The New York Times said the recently discovered intrusions targeted an open-source intelligence analysis system, a computer network that sifts through public, unclassified material for insights.

The newspaper, citing US officials and people familiar with the issues, said that classified material was not jeopardized.

The Times quoted an ODNI official as saying that there had been no disruptions to critical capabilities. It said the CIA declined comment.

The report comes several days after the Agriculture Department and FBI were reportedly targeted in cyberattacks, and amid mounting concerns over the security of US computer systems following a wave of major technical outages.

Asked about the reported FBI breach on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he had only recently learned of it.

"I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," he told Fox News.

The outages in recent weeks have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users across the United States, even affecting a top-secret network at the National Security Agency.

White House cybersecurity chief Sean Cairncross was fired last week as criticism mounted over the spate of issues.

AFP