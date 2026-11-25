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Lawmaker urges extra manpower to boost cybersecurity as incidents rise 7pc
17-11-2026 11:16 HKT
Beijing says UK cybersecurity report 'smears' China
04-11-2026 19:04 HKT
Singapore Airlines says 46,000 booking records affected by Amadeus breach
04-11-2026 10:23 HKT
South Korea's Lee calls for powerful government-wide cybersecurity body
03-11-2026 09:13 HKT
SFC to offer additional guidance on agentic AI adoption
02-11-2026 16:18 HKT
JAL hit by major data breach affecting 92,000 customers
28-10-2026 20:31 HKT
OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian AI probe
27-09-2026 14:53 HKT
97 arrested in $130m building maintenance bid-rigging bust
24-11-2026 01:02 HKT