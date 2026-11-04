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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Singapore Airlines says 46,000 booking records affected by Amadeus breach

WORLD
2 hours ago
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A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to land at Changi Airport in Singapore September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
A Singapore Airlines plane prepares to land at Changi Airport in Singapore September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

 Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday that about 46,000 booking records may have been ​affected by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus, its reservation technology provider.

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  • The airline joins Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, South Korea's Asiana Airlines and others that have reported customer data ​was compromised in the Amadeus breach. Malaysia Airlines also said some of its customer information may have been affected

  • Singapore's flag carrier said that data exposed by the breach included customers' names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and booking classes

  • Information including email addresses, phone numbers, travel document details, and KrisFlyer membership numbers may also have been accessed for about 620 booking records, the company said

  • It added that Amadeus confirmed that bank account or credit card information had not been leaked and bookings were not modified

  • Singapore Airlines said it was reaching out to affected customers with upcoming travel plans to change their booking reference numbers as a precaution

  • The airline also confirmed that its IT systems were not breached

  • Amadeus ⁠said it had become aware of a vulnerability affecting a travel ​booking display environment but did not ​respond ⁠to a question on how many customers' data were affected

  • In recent days, Cathay Pacific and Japan ⁠Airlines ​reported that the breach ​had affected data involving 53,000 bookings and 92,000 customers, respectively

Reuters

Singapore Airlinesbooking recordsAmadeusbreach

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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