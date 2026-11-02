logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SFC to offer additional guidance on agentic AI adoption

FINANCE
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Julia Leung.
Julia Leung.

Hong Kong's securities watchdog said it will provide additional guidance on agentic artificial intelligence adoption as appropriate, as a recent survey showed more than half of financial firms already use or are piloting it.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As human review for every intermediate step is unrealistic, the Securities and Futures Commission will be developing practical, principles-based guidance for applications that involve greater autonomy, with a focus on preserving human accountability and oversight throughout the workflow, said Julia Leung Fung-yee, Chief Executive of the SFC.

This came as agentic AI can compound errors across multiple steps, take unauthorised actions and disrupt other firms in unintended ways, she noted at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.

The SFC's latest survey also showed that 30 percent of investigated firms already use agentic AI in their business operations and 25 percent are piloting it. Conducted between July and August, the survey covered 20 large financial firms with 78 affiliated licensed corporations in Hong Kong.

Planned Cybersecurity Framework For AI-related Risks

Furthermore, the SFC plans to set out a cybersecurity framework with baseline requirements for all licensed firms, supplemented by enhanced requirements for firms with higher risk profiles, aiming to tackle AI-related cyber threats.

Citing recent global alerts of critical flaws in PHP and other web development tools, Leung said these flaws may allow attackers to take control of an unpatched server without logging in or accessing sensitive information. 

On securities tokenization, Leung revealed that the SFC had authorised 17 tokenised retail products as of September, with their assets under management totalling US$1.3 billion (HK$10.14 billion), up 34 percent year-on-year.

SFCAI agentAIcybersecurityagentic AI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: HKMA's chief executive Eddie Yue, Denis Beau, Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli, and Georges Elhedery at the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 on Monday.
HSBC bets on HK beyond new AI institute wth tokenized gold, quantum-ready encryption
FINANCE
1 hour ago
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo
South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Georges Elhedery
HSBC to set up AI & Emerging Technology Institute in Hong Kong in Q1 2027
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Intel tumbled 29 percent, on course for worst day ever, triggers global chip rout
INNOVATION
30-10-2026 22:03 HKT
CXMT logo and computer motherboard are seen in this illustration taken April 14, 2026. REUTERS
China's CXMT reports quarterly profit after Asia's biggest IPO this year
INNOVATION
30-10-2026 21:49 HKT
A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn?s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Foxconn working on a new tie-up with OpenAI, says there is no AI bubble
INNOVATION
30-10-2026 17:11 HKT
A trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York City, US, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall Street closes sharply lower as AI cash burn fears spark tech selloff
WORLD
30-10-2026 16:46 HKT
Photo by CHRISTINNE MUSCHI / POOL / AFP Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand (R) and the Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas pose with signed copies of the EU-Canada Host Country Agreement during the 21st EU-Canada summit in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on October 29, 2026.
From minerals to AI, EU and Canada to forge new alliance
WORLD
30-10-2026 15:11 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Shock, vindication, regret: Scientists react to AI roiling life's work
WORLD
30-10-2026 14:04 HKT
A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Nvidia's web of AI bets: smart strategy or bubble risk?
WORLD
30-10-2026 12:39 HKT
HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record
NEWS
22 hours ago
Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig
NEWS
01-11-2026 16:17 HKT
Photo: AFP
Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections
WORLD
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.