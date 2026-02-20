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Chinese man arrested for stealing 65,000 baht on Bangkok-bound flight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A Chinese man was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday for allegedly stealing 65,000 baht (about HK$16,000) from a fellow Chinese passenger on a flight from Laos to Bangkok, Thai media reported.

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The 45-year-old victim discovered the missing cash after arriving on Thai Airways flight TG571. Police met the flight at the gate and arrested the suspect, identified as Zheng, with the stolen Thai and other foreign currencies found in his possession. Crew members provided关键情报, having seen Zheng rummaging through overhead compartments during the flight. He confessed to the crime and was charged with theft and possession of stolen goods.

Thai immigration police also warned of a surge in credit card theft on short-haul international flights of less than three hours, with over 80 cases reported and losses exceeding 8 million baht (about HK$1.96 million). Criminals typically steal cards inflight and immediately use them for mobile payments after landing. Experts advise passengers to keep credit cards on their person and enable transaction notifications on mobile apps.

theft flight Bangkok

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