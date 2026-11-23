US President Donald Trump said on Monday that spoke directly to Nvidia's board before it reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, less than two weeks after he resigned following an alleged affair with a Chinese spy.

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"I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," Trump, who has consistently backed Huang through the crisis, told US broadcaster CNBC. "The board was placed in a very bad position. I think the board acted really responsibly."

AFP