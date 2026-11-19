Islam is expected to surpass Christianity as the world's biggest religion by the middle of the next decade as the birth rate among Muslims outpaces the number of babies born to women of any other faith, the Pew Research Center projected on Wednesday.

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While Christianity has ranked as humanity's largest religion for centuries, the global Muslim population has grown much faster and is forecast to reach 2.57 billion by 2035, compared with a projected tally of 2.52 billion Christians in that year, the Pew study found.

If recent trends hold, Muslims will outnumber Christians 3.6 billion to 3 billion worldwide by 2070, and Islam will also then account for the largest portion of the global population - 37%, up from 26% in 2020, Pew said. Christianity, meanwhile, is expected to hold steady at around 29%, ranking No. 2 in global proportion.

The study attributes the shift mostly to higher fertility rates in the Islamic world, averaging 3.1 children for each Muslim woman, compared with 2.5 children per Christian woman during the period 2020-2025.

In all other religious categories combined, the birth rate in that period averaged 1.6 children per woman, below the minimum rate of 2.1 considered necessary for a generation to replace itself.

While natural population growth - births exceeding deaths - remains the biggest factor in the changing face of Muslim and Christian demographics, religious switching will also play a role, said Pew, a non-partisan, Washington-based think tank.

SWITCHING FAITHS

Based on past trends, according to Pew, both Islam and Christianity will lose more adherents from switching than they gain, but Muslims are expected to lose far fewer - 8 million between 2020 and 2070, compared with 105 million for Christians.

The world's overall population is projected to increase 29% between 2020 and 2070, with Islam and Christianity the only two religious groups forecast to keep pace with or exceed that growth rate, expanding by 80% and 30%, respectively.

Hindus are growing in absolute numbers but are expected to shrink slightly as a share of the world's population (13.6% in 2070), with Jews projected to follow a similar pattern (0.17% in 2070). Buddhists, meanwhile, are forecast to decline in numbers and as a percentage of global population (2.5% in 2070).

SMALLER FAITHS, NON-BELIEVERS

All other faiths combined - including Baha'is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs and followers of various folk religions - are expected to see a modest rise in numbers, while collectively slipping below 2% of all humanity by 2070, according to Pew.

Moreover, people with no religious affiliation, a category that includes those identifying as atheist or agnostic, are expected to decline sharply as a proportion of the global whole, from 24% in 2020 to 17% in 2070, the study found.

The geographic distribution among religions is also shifting dramatically.

By 2070, for instance, Christianity will rank as the largest religion in the United States but not its majority faith, and the Democratic Republic of Congo will surpass the US as the country with the greatest concentration of Christians.

The numbers of religiously unaffiliated people will grow in most countries in the coming decades, but those increases will be entirely outweighed by the dwindling population forecast for China, where most of the world's non-believers currently reside.

Reuters