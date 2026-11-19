Japan welcomed an estimated 3.91 million foreign visitors in October, up 0.4 per cent year on year and a record high for any single month, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

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While mainland Chinese visitors fell 47 per cent, growth from South Korea, Hong Kong and several European and American markets lifted overall arrivals after two consecutive monthly declines.

The JNTO said the autumn foliage season, consecutive holidays in parts of East and Southeast Asia and school holidays in Europe boosted demand. Twenty markets set records for October, with Mexico, France, Germany, Russia and the Nordic region reaching all-time monthly highs.

Osaka's mainland Chinese visitors at 36.7% of last year

Even as national arrivals hit a record, some businesses reliant on Chinese tourists are still feeling the pressure. Kansai TV cited Osaka tourism bureau figures showing mainland Chinese visitors to Osaka in the first nine months of the year were only 36.7 per cent of the same period last year.

A deputy manager at a takoyaki shop in Dotonbori said the drop in Chinese customers was noticeable, cutting daily sales by about 100,000 yen, and the shop is trying longer hours and attracting more local Japanese customers. Meanwhile, visitors from the Philippines, the US and Australia have increased, reflecting a changing customer base.