North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected construction sites in South Hamgyong Province on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as a naval university, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

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His visits came as some analysts speculated he might meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen this week.

During Wednesday's visit to the Kim Jong Suk Naval University, Kim said its importance was "remarkably increasing" and that the navy "is evolving into the high-tech service and multi-functional combined army branch."

Kim, who also cited a changing security environment and mounting challenges, has repeatedly stressed the importance of naval forces and the modernisation of the navy.

Earlier this month, he inspected the construction of a naval base and a new warship, believed by analysts to be its latest cruiser.

North Korea has not given any public response to Trump's remark on Monday that he might meet Kim in China this week.

Kim's visit to the construction sites in the eastern province of the country could indicate the North Korean leader did not intend to attend APEC, said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam University.

The prospect of Trump visiting Pyongyang on his return from APEC also appeared low, with no sign so far of activity by US security personnel in North Korea, said Yang Moo-jin, a ​professor emeritus at ⁠the University of North Korean Studies.

A delegation led by a close aide to Kim returned by private plane on Wednesday after visiting Russia, KCNA also reported.

Jo Yong Won, a member of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Political Bureau, met with Valentina Matvienko, chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, KCNA said, citing Russian media reports.

Matvienko told Jo that "Russia will always cherish the memory of bravery and heroism displayed by DPRK combatants," KCNA reported, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea has ​sent about 14,000 ​to 15,000 ⁠troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South ​Korean estimates.

Jo also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Reuters